IndiGo Airlines has announced a new flight service from Vijayawada to Mumbai and it will be operated from 16 August 2024. The flight will depart from the Mumbai airport at 6.30 pm and reach the Gannavaram airport at 8:20 pm. It will leave Gannavaram at 9:00 pm, and reach Mumbai at 11:00 pm.

With this, IndiGo operates 130 weekly flights from Vijayawada to eight cities in India connecting western India to the fast-growing city of Vijayawada. According to IndiGo representatives, the flight services between Vijayawada and Mumbai will boost trade and tourism between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The new air link provides enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities between the two cities.

Air India recently launched a new flight between Vijayawada and Mumbai and it was inaugurated by Balashouri, MP, on 15 June. This enables traders from Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Eluru and surrounding areas to travel from Vijayawada to Mumbai. The flight, which accommodates 180 passengers, arrives at the Gannavaram airport at 5:45 pm, and leaves for the financial capital at 7:10 pm. The flight is being operated daily.

Read also- Air India announces new flight service from Vijayawada to Mumbai

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.