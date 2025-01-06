The Andhra Pradesh government launched mid-day meal scheme for the students of Intermediate on 4 January.

Launching the scheme (Dokka Seethamma Madyahna Bhojana Padhakam) at Payakapuram Government Junior College near Vijayawada, State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said the government initiated measures to develop government schools and colleges in such a way that they would compete with private institutions.

Lokesh pointed out that the mid-day meal scheme was implemented in junior colleges also during the earlier tenure of the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. However, it was discontinued when the YSRCP came to power.

“We are firm in keeping the education system away from politics and naming the schemes related to education after prominent personalities,” observed Lokesh.

Expressing concern over the tendency of exam-failed students to commit suicide, the Minister said it was not the solution. “Successes and failures are common and despite the outcome, one should go ahead with confidence,” he said. Later, Lokesh inspected chemistry and physics laboratories at the college.

Lokesh will be coming to Visakhapatnam on 5 January to hold a review meeting with officials on the arrangements being made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on 8 January. In the evening, he will meet the TDP leaders at the party office.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu