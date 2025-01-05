Jets and seaplanes took to the sky in stealthy formations, warships stood proud on the sea, the nation’s blue heroes displayed their prowess, and thousands of Visakhapatnam residents cheered them on at a magnificient Operational Demonstration organised by Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of Indian Navy on 4 January 2025! Conducted at the city’s landmark RK Beach, this demonstration by Indian Navy has been a customary program for Vizag for the last few years, and it never fails to draw people from all over the city to witness the show. This year, too, citizens crowded the beach and the beach road in hoards.

This year’s demonstration kicked off with a dramatic bomb burst maneuver, immediately captivating onlookers. The surprise highlight came when a team of skydivers descended from thousands of feet above the sea, carrying the National Flag and Naval Ensign. Their colorful display against the evening sky left the audience in awe.

From high-speed Hawk fighter jet maneuvers to precision slithering operations from helicopters, the event offered a comprehensive glimpse of the Navy’s land-sea synergy. Warship firings and combat free-fall stunts further underscored the operational might of the Indian Navy. Meanwhile, a submarine sail-past added an element of mystique to the proceedings.

The event also celebrated maritime heritage. A lively hornpipe dance by Visakhapatnam sea cadets brought a cultural flair, while the ENC Band’s traditional beating retreat ceremony transitioned the event into its closing acts. Attendees were treated to a spectacular finale featuring fireworks, drone displays, and a cutting-edge laser show, leaving the audience mesmerized.

The grand event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister outlined his ambitious vision for Visakhapatnam as a maritime and financial hub.

“There is immense potential to transform Andhra Pradesh into a maritime gateway, and Visakhapatnam is at the heart of this vision,” Naidu said, highlighting the city’s strategic advantages, including Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram Ports and the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.

He also shared plans to expand the region’s infrastructure with additional ports, airports, and a metro rail system, aiming to position Vizag as the “tourism and financial capital” of Andhra Pradesh, akin to Mumbai’s stature in India.

Calling on the Indian Navy to contribute to the state’s economic growth, Naidu urged collaboration in developing the ocean economy and promoting the defense sector. “The Navy’s expertise can play a key role in shaping Andhra Pradesh’s future,” he said.

The Chief Minister concluded by commending the Vice Admiral and Eastern Naval Command for organizing a spectacular Operational Demonstration in Visakhapatnam, even as Navy Day celebrations were held in Odisha.

