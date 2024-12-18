The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey Vessel, INS Nirdeshak, in the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam today. The Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth is going to preside over the commissioning ceremony. On this occasion, let’s take a look at all the recent naval developments that took place in Visakhapatnam this year!

INS Sandhayak

INS Sandhayak is the first Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ship that was commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. The ship was commissioned under the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on February 3, 2024.

INS Sandhayak: First Survey Vessel Large Ship Commissioned Into Indian Navy in Presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam (See Pics and Video). INS Sandhayak (Yard 3025), the first Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ship, was commissioned… https://t.co/cHydcWg9w8 pic.twitter.com/tUujX1i13y — Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs (@Journal_INDOPAC) February 3, 2024

The name Sandhayak literally means ‘one who carries out a special search.’

The primary role of the ship is to carry out full-scale hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours and navigational routes in the coastal areas and deep seas to enable safe marine navigation. The ship is capable of undertaking a range of naval operations as well.

INS Arighat

One of the biggest naval events held in Visakhapatnam this year is the commissioning of INS Arighat on August 29, 2024.

INS Arighat is the country’s second nuclear-powered submarine with nuclear ballistic missiles. This 112-metre-long submarine is armed with K-15 missiles that have a range strike of 740km.

Second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighaat’ commissioned into Indian Navy in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in Visakhapatnam. PM Modi-led Govt is working on mission mode to equip soldiers with top-quality weapons & platforms: RMhttps://t.co/yV0NDIKYmV pic.twitter.com/KZ8MFgQlyc — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 29, 2024

The two Indian nuclear submarines are named the Arihant class, a Sanskrit term which means “Destroyer of the Enemy.”

Unlike the diesel-electric submarines that need to surface regularly, Iis NS Arighat is powered by an 83 MW pressurized light-water reactor which allows it to remain submerged for extended periods.

INS Nirdeshak

INS Nirdeshak which is set to be commissioned today, is the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support Indian maritime operations.

The name Nirdeshak translates to pathfinder, a fitting name for the primary role of the vessel.

Nirdeshak: A Voyage of Innovation & Self-Reliance From the iconic legacy of the first #INSNirdeshak to the pioneering construction of its modern second avatar at @OfficialGRSE, Kolkata, the story continues! As we approach the commissioning of the reincarnated Nirdeshak, witness… pic.twitter.com/O8apA1bixK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 17, 2024

This 110-meter-long vessel, weighing 3,800 tons is powered by a dual diesel engine. The ship, built by GRSE Kolkata, consists of 80 per cent Indigenous components, showing the focus on “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Apart from the commissioning of these three remarkable vessels, a state-of-the-art submarine escape training facility named Vinetra was commissioned at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam on 14 September.

The facility, inaugurated by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, was designed to enhance the escape capabilities of crew members from distressed Kalvari-class submarines.

Now, with the commissioning of INS Nirdeshak, Visakhapatnam is playing a pivotal role in naval advancements and maritime innovation. In turn, these developments reinforce the city’s legacy as the Eastern Naval Command’s crown jewel!

