India is set to commission its second nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighat, on 29 August 2024 in Visakhapatnam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to attend the relatively low-profile commissioning ceremony. His arrival at Visakhapatnam Airport is anticipated around 12:30 pm today.

During his visit to the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam, the Defence Minister will participate in the program, interact with senior naval officials of the Eastern Naval Command, and review ongoing naval operations. India’s second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, or SSBN (Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear), will reportedly be the focus of the event.

Following the commissioning ceremony, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam this afternoon and travel to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, for further official engagements.

INS Arighat, the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), is an upgraded version of INS Arihant, the first SSBN of India. This development marks a significant enhancement in India’s naval capabilities, particularly in terms of strategic nuclear deterrence.

The Indian Navy quietly commissioned its first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arihant, in October 2016. This submarine is capable of launching nuclear weapons, and INS Arighat builds on this capability. Powered by an 83 MW pressurized light-water reactor, Arighat can remain underwater for extended periods, potentially months. Weighing approximately 6,000 tonnes and measuring 112 meters in length, the submarine is equipped with K-15 missiles with a strike range of 750 kilometres. SSBNs like Arighat are considered the optimal choice for retaliatory nuclear strikes due to their enhanced stealth features and larger size compared to SSNs (nuclear-powered attack submarines).

With the launch of INS Arighat at Visakhapatnam today, India now boasts two indigenously built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, while two more remain under construction.

