Andhra Pradesh State Director-General of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said the department mainly focused eradication of ganja smuggling and control of cyber crime.

The DGP, who was in Visakhapatnam on 28 August, told the media that he was in the as a part of his field visit as part of his field visit and conducted a marathon review on crime, investigation, security issues, cannabis eradication, cyber crime, and also on recent pharma accidents in Anakapalle district. A committee with five members was formed to make the State ganja-free and an anti-narcotic task force would be set up soon, said the DGP.

Similarly, a toll-free number (1972) would be made available in two days as a part of the initiative to end ganja menace, he said adding that it would be linked to all districts of Andhra Pradesh. Besides imparting training to the investigation staff, awareness drive would be taken up on the issue, he said.

Pointing out that cases like online fraud, harassment of women over phone and threatening calls were on the rise, he advised the victims to approach the police immediately. In addition to the three existing cyber crime police stations in the Andhra Pradesh, proposals were made for similar set-up in all districts.

The DGP further said that a technology was being developed for granting permission online to those who put up pandals on the occasion of the Vinayaka Chavithi.

Special teams would be set up to check thefts at ATMs and necessary steps were being taken for more safety at hospitals and industries, said the DGP.

The department was unable to offer better services due to shortage of funds, he observed pointing out that no funds were released in the last three years. With the Chief Minister taking initiative, a sum of Rs 73 crore was released recently, said the DGP.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu