Close on the heels of the major fire accident at a chemical factory at the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district, another similar accident occurred at a unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Anakapalle after midnight on 22 August 2024.

According to reports, four workers were severely injured in the accident. They were admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to ensure better treatment to the injured persons. He directed Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and higher officials to rush to the victims. He enquired with the officials concerned about the accident.

However, the management made no announcement yet on the accident at the pharma city.

It is learnt that the incident occurred while the workers were mixing chemicals.

As many as 18 persons died in the Atchutapuram fire accident and the Chief Minister inspected the company on 22 August and announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family members of the deceasedex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family members of the deceased. He also announced an aid of Rs 50 lakh each for the severely injured persons.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need for firm action to check recurrence of accidents in industries.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu