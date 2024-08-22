Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has assured the kin of the deceased in the fire accident at Atchutapuram SEZ near Visakhapatnam of all help from the government. Chandrababu Naidu visited the Medicover hospital in the city on 22 August and consoled the family members of those who died in the incident. He also talked to the workers who were getting treatment in the hospital. He directed the officials accompanying him to ensure better treatment of the injured persons.

Later, the Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each for the severely injured workers. The government would bear the entire medical expenditure, he said.

An ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of the deceased has already been announced.

After consoling the victims at Medicover Hospital, the Chief Minister left for KGH where he talked to the family members of the deceased workers. “The government will stand by you,” said the Chief Minister while promising them all help. District Collector M N Harendra Prasad explained to the Chief Minister about the accident and details of the victims. Later, the Chief Minister left for Atchutapuram where the fire accident occurred at an SEZ on 21 August in which 18 workers were charred to death.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders Botcha Satyanarayana, Gudivada Amarnath, Golla Baburao and others consoled the family members of the deceased workers at King George Hospital (KGH). The leaders assured them of all help from the party.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu