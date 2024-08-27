Andhra Pradesh police confiscated a large consignment of ganja being transported from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, 912 kilograms of ganja, worth approximately Rs 46 Lakhs, was seized from a truck near Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepika of Anakapalle said that, two individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident, while they are looking five other suspects. These two individuals involved are identified as B Tarun (22) from Warangal district in Telangana, and Sethi Malles Rao (24) from Malkangiri in Odisha. They were arrested by police, while attempting to enter Sabbavaram from Kothavalasa.

“During the interrogation, we discovered that this consignment was being transported from Odisha. We have tightened security along the Odisha, Visakhapatnam, and Araku national highways as we believe these routes are being used for ganja transportation,” SP Deepika added. In light of these developments, police checkpoints have been established throughout the city to further crackdown on illegal drug activities.

In another incident, 120 individuals were detained, and 200 kilograms of ganja have been confiscated by Anakapalli police, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hari Krishna.

“We have filed 35 different cases against these individuals,” said DSP Hari Krishna. The police have also identified 150 locations where ganja is believed to have been used, and have placed several other suspected sites under surveillance.

“Our objective is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a narcotics-free state. So far, we have detained 120 individuals, and 239 kilograms of ganja have been confiscated,” DSP Hari Krishna stated.

As cases of seized ganja are reported everyday, the Police is focusing on making Andhra Pradesh a narcotic-free state, as a part of the 100-day action plan. Their target is to eradicate cannabis cultivation and illegal transportation not only within Visakhapatnam but also in regions known for extensive ganja farming, such as Odisha and the Andhra-Odisha border.

