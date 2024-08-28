Heavy rain, accompanied by gales, lashed Visakhapatnam for over two hours inundating low-lying areas on 28 August night. hile the electricity department cut power supply as a precautionary measure against the heavy rain, the city plunged in darkness. Power supply was not restored in many areas even after the rain stopped causing inconvenience to people.

While the power was cut, the heavy rain also uprooted trees in some areas of Visakhapatnam, disrupting vehicular traffic. Rain water was overflowing on roads in several areas of the city. The people of the city have not experienced rain on this scale in recent times. As rain was heavy and water was overflowing the roads in Visakhapatnam, motorists found it difficult to drive their vehicles.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has been forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh in next three days as the prevailing trough in the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a low pressure areas.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu