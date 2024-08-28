The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, at its meeting held at Amaravati on 28 August 2024, scrapped the reverse tendering system which was introduced by the previous YSRCP government. Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Cabinet meeting decided to call tenders in the old method. It was also decided at the meeting to revamp the Excise Department. As a part of it, the Cabinet approved the proposal to do away with the present Special Enforcement Bureau.

Apart from the scrapping of the reverse tendering system It was also decided at the Cabinet meeting to hold elections for irrigation societies and remove the pictures of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Pattadar passbook. While approving the proposal for restoring the Polavaram left canal works, the Cabinet decided to continue the present contractor for it. The other decisions taken at the meeting include stoppage of registration of controversial lands in the State.

Paperless meet

Meanwhile, as decided earlier, the Cabinet meeting was conducted paperless and all proceedings were made online. The staff concerned were given training before the conduct of the meeting. During the period between 2014 and 19, the then-TDP government had conducted Cabinet meetings paperless and the YSRCP government discontinued it.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu