On 27 August 2024, the removal of a statue of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s (YSR) statue at Narasimha Nagar in Akkayyapalem sparked a heated controversy in the city. Members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accused the NDA government of deliberately removing the statue and filed a complaint about the removal at the Fourth Town Police Station. Deputy Mayors J Sridhar and K Satish, along with YSRCP floor leader of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) B Srinivasa Rao, staged a protest at Akkayyapalem, condemning the actions of the NDA government.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday (27 August) evening, GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar clarified that the statue was removed by the town planning department on Monday (26 August) because it was constructed in violation of municipal norms.

On 25 August 2024 night, YSRCP leaders erected a statue of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in a green belt area next to the national highway in Akkayyapalem. According to some alliance leaders from the 45th and 14th Wards, the YSRCP installed the statue overnight after learning that they planned to place a national flag at the same location. Following this, officials from the Town Planning Department removed the statue.

In the protest staged against the removal of the YSR statue in Akkayyapalem, YSRCP supporters alleged that they will once again put up a statue on 2 September. In response, the GVMC Commissioner warned them that statues erected without permission would be brought down. GVMC City Planner Suresh Kumar said that it is not possible to give permission to erect statues in public places.

