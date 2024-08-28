The APSRTC has introduced five new bus services from its Madhurawada depot in Visakhapatnam. While two buses will be operated to Hyderabad, one service each to Vijayawada, Bhimavaram and Prodduturu have been introduced.

Speaking after launching the bus services on 27 August, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao was all praise for the RTC. “Despite stiff competition from private operators, the corporation is doing well,” said the TDP MLA.

The RTC, during the earlier stint of the TDP, had introduced as many as 37 new bus services from the Madhurawada depot, he reminded. He further said that 15 more new buses would be introduced from the depot soon.

Pointing out that some buses were overcrowded, while the occupancy was less in some buses, Srinivasa Rao suggested to the authorities to prepare plans in such a way that all buses have good occupancy rate.

The MLA said he would discuss with the authorities about the representations received from the public for new bus stops and new routes. With regard to the proposed free ride for women in bus services in Visakhapatnam, he said: “The government is studying all aspects to ensure a hassle- free ride for women.

He made it clear that the alliance government would fulfil each and every promise made during the elections. Srinivasa Rao alleged that former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was spreading false propaganda against the government to defame it.

Corporation Regional Manager Appalaraju, DCM Appalan Naidu, Madhurawada Depot Manager Uma Maheswara Rao, TDP leaders Korada Rajababu, Chikkala Vijay Babu, Molli Lakshmana Rao, Pilla Venkatarao, Vandrasi Appalaraju, Chettipalli Gopi and others participated in the programme.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu