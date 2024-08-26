Women in Andhra Pradesh will have to wait a little longer for free ride in the RTC buses, if the suggestions made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a review meeting are any indication.

Addressing a review meeting recently, the Chief Minister directed the transport officials to prepare a comprehensive report after studying the facility in the States where ii is being implemented.

A team of officials should visit the States and prepare a comprehensive report. “It does not matter even it takes time. During implementation, it should not create any problem and it should be hassle-free for women,” said the Chief Minister.

Though the populist scheme was scheduled to be launched on 15 August, it could not be done disappointing the fair sex. Free ride for women in RTC buses was one the six guarantees promised by the TDP during its election campaign. The populist scheme was first launched in Delhi and other States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana have followed it.

‘Free ride’ promise has steered the Congress to victory in the States like Karnataka and Hyderabad and the TDP in Andhra Pradesh too had chanted this ‘mantra’ to be in the ‘driver’s seat’. However, women seem to be unhappy as the government is dragging its feet on the free buses policy in Andhra Pradesh.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu