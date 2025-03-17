Students appearing for the SSC exams can travel free of cost on the APSRTC bus of their choice by showing their hall tickets, announced APSRTC Regional Manager B Appala Naidu. Speaking to the media on 16 March 2025, he stated that Class 10 students can avail of this facility on Ultra Pallevelugu, Pallevelugu, and city buses from March 17 to March 30.

State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy confirmed that the initiative aims to assist students in reaching their examination centers without any financial burden. He noted that free bus travel will be available during the duration of SSC exams. According to the minister, a total of 5,64,064 students from English medium and 51,069 from Telugu medium are set to appear for the exams beginning Monday across the state.

To ensure smooth transportation, depot managers, supervisors, and controllers will be stationed at major bus stops in Visakhapatnam district from 7:00 am onwards, assisting students in boarding buses, the Regional Manager informed. In Visakhapatnam alone, 29,927 students will be taking the SSC exams across 134 centers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh extended their best wishes to the students. The Chief Minister encouraged them to stay focused, work hard, and believe in themselves, while Lokesh advised them to remain calm and manage their time effectively. He also assured that necessary facilities, including drinking water, have been arranged at examination centers.

