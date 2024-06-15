Air India has announced the operation of a new flight service from Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada to Mumbai from 15 June 2024. The flight service has been announced following an initiative taken by Machilipatam MP Balashouri, according to a press note issued by the office of the MP. During the time when Balashauri was the Chairman of the Airport Authority, he had met the Minister and the officials concerned several times in the past seeking a flight service from Vijayawada to Mumbai.

The new flight service is being inaugurated by Balashauri at the Gannavaram airport on the evening of 15 June. This will enable traders from Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Eluru and surrounding areas to travel from Vijayawada to Mumbai.

According to officials, the flight arrives at the Gannavaram airport at 5:45 pm, and leaves for the financial capital at 7:10 pm. The new flight will be operated daily. The flight accommodates as many as 180 passengers.

The new service opens up a number of opportunities for business travellers. As a major business hub, Mumbai attracts many from Andhra Pradesh for trade activity.

Earlier, air travellers had to depend upon connecting flights. The new flight by Air India reduces travel time and costs for passengers travelling between Vijayawada and Mumbai. Moreover, improved connectivity not only attracts investments but also promotes tourism between the two cities.

Read also- Visakhapatnam now has a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu