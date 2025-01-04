The state government has made a key decision regarding the issue of its orders, and has decided to issue orders in both English and Telugu and directed all the departments to follow the rule.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has advised all the departments to upload the orders issued in English first and issue the same in Telugu within two days.

The government departments have been advised to utilise the services of the Directorate of Translation for this purpose.

General Admission Department Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar issued orders to this effect on 3 January.

It may be mentioned here that the World Telugu Writers conference held in Vijayawada recently passed a resolution stressing the need for serious efforts to issue government orders in Telugu also.

Aiming at preserving the Telugu language for future generations, the two-day conference called for the promotion of Telugu.

Over 1,500 Telugu writers from various parts of the world attended the event. The decision taken by the government in the wake of it was hailed by several writers and poets. They described it as a welcome initiative by the government.

Read also- Jyothi Yarraji of Visakhapatnam Honoured With Arjuna Award

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu