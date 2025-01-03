The pride of Visakhapatnam, 25-year-old Olympian Jyothi Yarraji, has been nominated for the esteemed Arjuna Award, a recognition of her outstanding achievements in athletics. Jyothi made history in 2024 by becoming the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100m hurdles at the Paris Summer Olympics.

Her journey to this milestone is paved with remarkable accomplishments. In 2023, Jyothi broke records in the women’s 100m hurdles, clocking an impressive 12.89 seconds—a feat that cemented her reputation as India’s fastest hurdler. Her list of accolades includes a gold medal in the 100m hurdles and a silver in the 200m at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, along with a bronze at the World University Games and a silver at the 2022 Asian Games.

Jyothi attributes her success to the sacrifices of her parents and her determination to overcome obstacles. Her father, Suryanarayana, works as a security guard, while her mother, Kumari, juggled jobs as a domestic worker and hospital cleaner in Visakhapatnam. Inspired by their hard work, Jyothi often recalls her mother’s advice to persist, no matter the challenges.

The Arjuna Award, which celebrates excellence, discipline, and leadership in sports, will be presented to Jyothi Yarraji by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025. Joining her in this honour is Jeevanji Deepthi, a para-athlete from Warangal, representing the Telugu States among the 32 athletes chosen this year.

Additionally, the Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour, will be conferred upon Manu Bhaker, Gukesh, Praveen Kumar, and Harmanpreet Singh. The Lifetime Achievement Arjuna Award will go to Sucha Singh (Athletics) and Muralikant Petkar (Para-Swimming). Recognizing excellence in coaching, the Dronacharya Award will be presented to Subhash Rana (Para-Shooting), Deepali Deshpande (Shooting), and Sandeep Sangwan (Hockey).

Jyothi Yarraji’s story is not just a testament to her athletic prowess but also an inspiration for countless others, showing that with resilience and determination, even the highest hurdles can be overcome.

Read also- All you need to know about Visakhapatnam-based athlete, Jyothi Yarraji

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.