Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the outgoing Governor of the state of Andhra Pradesh, said that AP will be his second home during his speech on Tuesday.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy organised a farewell party, during which he felicitated the governor and presented him with a memento of Lord Venkateswara. During his speech, Harichandan said that Andhra Pradesh is like his second home and that he can never forget the love and affection the people have shown him during his stay. He praised the Chief Minister for his efforts and especially for rolling out welfare schemes that benefitted the farmers.

The outgoing governor, who was low-spirited about leaving the state, expressed his gratitude towards the chief minister, his cabinet of ministers and the people of Andhra Pradesh. He wished the incoming governor all the success and good health while serving the state. Several ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other officials of various departments attended the farewell meeting.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan assumed office as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in July 2019 and served the post for 4 years before being appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh in February 2023. He has now been succeeded by former Supreme Court Judge Syed Abdul Nazeer.

