In a bid to improve tourism in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated tourist police outposts at 20 religious and tourist locations across the state. The CM, who inaugurated them on Tuesday, said that they will work as additional police stations.

Addressing the media, CM Jagan said that the tourist outposts will be manned by trained professionals to address any complaints from tourists. Personnel of the SI or ASI rank will head these outposts that will be linked to local police stations. Each of these 20 outposts will have a total of six personnel including women constables.

The Chief Minister suggested that the phone numbers of the police officials should be displayed prominently at all tourist police outposts across Andhra Pradesh. This new initiative will help increase tourism in the state he added. According to Jagan Mohan Reddy, the AP Police Department has undergone a number of reforms since the YSRCP came to power. The Chief Minister stated that over 1, 20,00,000 women have downloaded the Disha app, which shows the level of support being offered to women by the police.

Home Minister T Vanitha, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargava, and senior police officials were present on the occasion.

Visakhapatnam is one of the 20 tourist spots picked by the state government to open the tourist police outpost. It was opened at RK Beach yesterday. Additionally, the Visakhapatnam Police are also opening 4 tourist kiosks between Rushikonda and RK Beach to help tourists who visit the city. Tourists can reach out to the police through these kiosks instantly in case of an emergency.

