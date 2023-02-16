The Global Tech Summit, part of the G20 Summit is all set to begin in Visakhapatnam today, 16 February 2023.

The first of the many summits organised in the city will see the participation of many technology, pharma, and agricultural industry heads. Nearly 1,000 delegates from more than 25 countries, including the UK, USA, and Africa, are expected to visit Visakhapatnam for the Global Tech Summit.

The summit aims at discussing the latest trends and technologies from across the globe. Addressing the media, the CEO of Pulsus Company, Gedela Srinubabu, said that the European Business Technology Centre (EBTC) would set up a centre of excellence in the city. He added that the EBTC would talk about European agricultural practices that could be implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

The Global Tech Summit is being organised across the globe this 2023 and one more mega event has been planned in Vizag at the end of this year. Addressing the media, Srinubabu said organisations such as the Indian Pharmaceutical Association, British High Commission, Central Drug Control Organisation, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and many others are also taking part in the summit today.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to attend the event virtually.

