In an attempt to aid the growing tourism in Visakhapatnam and also ensure the safety of tourists, the City Police will soon be launching tourist kiosks in multiple places across the coastline.

The Visakhapatnam City Police issued a statement in December 2022, stating their plans of setting up tourist kiosks across the city. Four places have been finalised for the same; Rushikonda, Tenetti Park, YMCA and RK Beach.

This new addition is aimed at helping tourists in case of any emergencies like theft, accidents, missing persons etc. Any person in an emergency need not go to a police station to lodge a complaint and can simply use the services of the kiosk to reach out to the police. Trained police personnel will be appointed to monitor each of these kiosks and also communicate with tourists in multiple languages.

Adding on to the safety measures, 10 special patrolling vehicles will be allotted only for the coastline. Out of the 10 beach patrolling vehicles, 2 will be sand patrolling vehicles which will be used for any emergency rescue operations in case of victims drowning.

Commission Ch Srikanth, DCP Zone II K Anand Reddy and other officials conducted a trial run of the same on Sunday and overlooked the arrangements being done to implement the tourist kiosks in Visakhapatnam at the earliest.

It may be remembered that a statement regarding this development was made in December 2022. Following the footsteps of other tourist places across India like Goa and Rajasthan, the Visakhapatnam Police aim to make the city tourist friendly.

What was supposed to be launched on 13 February by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been postponed. The tourist kiosks are expected to be inaugurated in the coming weeks.

