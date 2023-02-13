Ahead of the upcoming Global Investors Summit, which is slated to be held in Visakhapatnam on 3 and 4 March 2023, the state government has announced the construction of a Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in North Andhra’s Anakapalli.

Eying an increase of industries in the region, the state government plans to build a Gas Insulated Substation to showcase its readiness to provide sufficient electricity to investors. This new project will be the first GIS in the North of Andhra Pradesh, spread over 18.5 acres of land. The government has allocated Rs 500 crores to the project which is expected to be completed by 2025.

Andhra Pradesh currently has two 400kV Air Insulated Substations (AIS) in the same region. The AIS at Kapaka is catering to the energy demands of industries in the Atchutapauram area, while the AIS in Vizianagarm is currently catering to the energy needs of industries in the Srikakulam and Vizianagarm districts.

In order to meet future demands, the Gas Insulated Substation is being constructed in Anakapalli. The GIS is a more complicated and complex energy system that costs 25% more than constructing an AIS but consumes lesser land space. This new project is a part of the government’s strategy to showcase the coast of Andhra Pradesh as an upcoming industrial hub.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.