Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid the foundation for what is called the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project (IRESP). The first of its kind green energy project will be set up in a single location in Kurnool, AP.

The ₹15,000 crores green energy project in AP is being taken up by Hyderabad based Greenko Group. Located at Gummitham Tanda, Brahmanapalli Village in Orvakallu in the Kurnool district, the officials claim it to be the world’s largest, which will enable the production of green hydrogen and molecules at a very low cost. The main impact of this project will be to reduce the LNG import bill up to $25 billion.

According to the officials, the project will help in decarbonisation to the tune of 50 GWh of electricity daily, counterbalancing 15 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum. This is equivalent to replacing five million cars with electric vehicles or 2.5 million hectares of afforestation.

In order to reach the bigger goal of meeting the Paris Climate Accord emission goals, the Greenko Group has signed cloud energy storage contracts with various companies. NIIF-backed Ayana Renewables, ArcelorMittal, and Adani Group are a few among the others. An MoU has been signed with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to deliver renewable energy to the Indian market.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said Andhra Pradesh was creating history with this project.

