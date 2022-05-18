It’s always easier to grasp something quick when you view it. With OTT platforms making it way easier to access movies, there are a plethora of them you can learn English from. If you are bored of reading books or do not have the time to attend classes, watch these movies to improve your English. If you are a beginner, take it slow and watch the movie in segments. Try to choose movies you are familiar with; it might make you comfortable in learning the language.

Here is a list of Hollywood movies which may help you improve your English speaking skills.

#1 The Pursuit of Happyness

Directed by Gabriele Muccino, this classic movie is considered a must watch not only for those who wish to learn the language but for all movie fanatics. The storyline showcases how the life of man can turn at any point. Tired of the protagonist’s failures, his wife leaves him. He is left with an unpaid internship and his son. The relentless efforts he puts in to change his life around can make one extremely emotional. The movie stars Will Smith, Jaden Smith, and Thandiwe Newton in lead roles.

#2 Hunger Games

This film series is a good option for those who would like to improve their English-speaking skills. Directed by multiple directors, the language used in the movie is easy to follow. Start off with the 2012 movie and always remember to follow the subtitles if you’re a beginner. The movie stars Sam Claflin, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and others in lead roles.

#3 Toy Story (1995)

The best choice for you to improve your pronunciation, this movie is directed by John Lasseter. The animated movie follows a boy named Andy who likes to play with his toys. He loves a particular toy Woody, who comes to life when Andy disappears. The movie stars Tom Hanks, Nathan Lane and others in prominent roles.

#4 Dead Poets Society

Directed by Peter Weir in 1989, the movie tells the story of an English teacher who uses poetry to cheer his students. He encourages his students to break free from society’s norms, go against the status quo and live life unapologetically. The cast includes Robin Williams, Ethan Hawke, Robert S Leonard and others in lead roles. The movie makes a good option to learn the language with its poems and simple use of daily language.

#5 Forest Gump

The 1994 romance drama is directed by Robert Zemeckis. Starring the legendary Tom Hanks in the lead role, this is another movie you should consider watching to improve your English speaking skills. It tells a story of a man with a low IQ who wants to reunite with his childhood sweetheart. The cast of the movie also includes Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field and others in prominent roles.

Let us know in the comments below if you would like more such options.