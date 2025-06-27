Various popular series have returned this week like Panchayat and Squid Game, making fans buzz with anticipation and excitement. While streamers have finished watching the series, the entertainment does not have to stop there. You can watch your favourite movie franchises as a movie marathon. So, here are the top 10 movie marathons that you can start streaming on OTT now!

1. Wizarding World

The Wizarding World has many mystical objects, creatures, and living things that enchant the viewers. Formerly introduced to this world through the infamous Harry Potter movies, the franchise has branched out to other aspects with the Fantastic Beasts movies. Each movie connects to the others, making this franchise a must-watch movie marathon!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

2. Jurassic Park

What if the gigantic reptiles which once dominated the food chain million years walk on the Earth again?

Jurassic Park explores the same possibility, keeping the predator instincts of the dinosaurs intact. With each movie, the threat of the giant reptiles increases as scientists add more biological advancements to the dinosaurs. The latest installment of this franchise, Jurassic Park: Rebirth is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 4th

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee 5

3. The Dark Knight Trilogy

While there are many movies in the DC Cinematic Movies, The Dark Knight Trilogy is the more critically acclaimed and loved by fans than the rest. Whether it is the stellar cast, brooding filmography, or the non-linear story-telling, this trilogy has gained appreciation globally. The viewers and critics often praise the comic accuracy, and perfectly capturing the emotions of the caped crusader.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

4. Ice Age

Each movie in the franchise begins with Scrat, a rodent, who always throws the world into peril, thanks to his love for collecting and burying acorns. The entire franchise revolves around the uncanny friendship between a ground sloth Sid, wolly mammoth Manny, and a smilodon Diego, during the Ice Age period. The friend group grows and encounters several dangers in the franchise, including a pirate band sailing on an iceberg, dinosaurs, and the shift of tectonic plates among more.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Fast and Furious

This adrenaline-pumping franchise is popular to the high stacks plotlines, morally grey characters, and action sequences. This franchise has multiple incidents like street-racing, heists, and spies in which the characters live their roles. If you love a good action-packed movies with a subplot of found family, you need to watch the Fast and Furious movies!

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee 5

6. Star Wars

Set in a futuristic world where the entire universe is under the rule of a tyrannical Galactic Empire, a Rebel Alliance raise resist the evil rule. The franchise revolves around how the Rebel Alliance use their elite soilders, the Jedi, to defeat the dark side of the Empire. Packed with drama, mesmerizing visuals, and innovative world-building, this franchise has its influence is other media streams like video games, comics, and novels.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7. Marvel Cinematic Universe

With some of the most popular comic characters like Spiderman, Captain America, Iron Man, and Hulk among others, this is one of the most commercially successful movie franchises. There are different phases which revolve around a particular storyline, making these movies perfect to watch either as a standalone or as a movie marathon.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

8. Lord of the Rings

Revolving around a magical world of Middle-Earth, this franchise showcases the journey to destroying the One Ring, a ring that is capable of malicious powers. Containing powerful characters like elves, wizards, and movable botanical life, this intriguing movie series should be on your weekend watchlist!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Toy Story

Toy Story is a children franchise that surrounds an ideal that toys come alive when no one is looking. Andy’s toys get a new addition Buzz Lightyear and it is up to Andy’s favourite toy, Woody to lead the toys in a right manner. A friendship blossoms between the duo, which spans through the entire franchise. This franchise has many heart-warming moments, making it a good option for a movie marathon!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

10. The Hunger Games

Panem is a twelve district nation that is ruled by the Capitol. Remembering a failed rebellion, each district is called to participate in a deadly annual games, The Hunger Games, where only one survivor remains.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With this list of the 10 top movie marathons to watch, your weekend watch party is ready! So, what are you waiting for? Call the gang, gather some snacks, and start binge watching these movie marathons!

