Fantasy is a beloved genre, in films and literature among all ages. Its universal appeal lies in its ability to transport audiences to magical realms, introduce them to extraordinary beings from different worlds, and immerse them in the mysterious yet enchanting energy of magic—all from the comfort of their own space.

While there are countless book recommendations for the fantasy genre, there are many movies and television series that offer amazing and thought-provoking options to watch. Here are some of them!

1. Tale Of The Nine-Tailed (Viki, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

A TV producer ventures into a secret supernatural world and discovers a former deity. While encountering the handsome deity who always speaks in puzzles drives the producer mad, she soon discovers that the deity might be linked to the incidents in her present and past lives. The duo discovers why they have met again and navigate through powerful enemies and destiny.

This Korean drama has a star-studded cast, beautiful scenes, and a heart-breaking plot, and two seasons of solid entertainment!

2. Damsel (Netflix)

Starring Millie Bobby Brown as a dutiful damsel, Elodie, this movie tells the tale of betrayal, survival, and hope.

After accepting a marriage proposal for the greater good of the people of her kingdom, Elodie travels to Aurea to marry Prince Henry. The pair start off as bitter strangers but soon form a bond and join hands in a matrimonial union.

However, behind the glorious picture of wealth and prosperity of the Aurea kingdom lies a dark secret kept for centuries at the price of innocent people.

3. Game of Thrones (Jiohotstar)

Based on the famous book series, The Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin, Game of Thrones explores the story of the nine royal families of the land of Westeros, fighting for the upper hand after the decline of the House Targaryen, the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

While the King’s Landing has fallen into the hands of Robert Baratheon, after a fierce rebellion, the North faces a prophesized enemy, who wields the power of controlling the dead.

On the other end of the world, a true dragon still lives with the name Daenerys Targaryen, preparing to claim her birthright with her three newborn dragons.

With 8 seasons, this critically acclaimed and loved series is a perfect watch for dragon lovers! If you want to watch something similar after finishing binge-watching this series, check out The House of the Dragon, which tells the Dance of Dragons incident, 170 years before Daenerys Targaryen.

4. Gods of Egypt (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

This epic movie revolves around survival, hope, strength, and loyalty. Upon being robbed of his birthright of the throne, Horus has his powerful eyes removed by his jealous uncle Set and buried alive. Horus has a fateful encounter with a mortal thief, Bek who gambles with one of Horus’s eyes to save his lover.

5. Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video)

Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential movie franchises of fantasy media.

This three-part movie series centres around a malicious ring called One Ring, which corrupts the mind of the ring’s owner while giving access to dark magic.

To ensure the protection of the realm, one hobbit and seven companions journey to save Middle-Earth from the evil Dark Lord Sauron.

With these must-watch fantasy movies and series, journey to the mysterious and intriguing world of magic in the comfort of your bedroom. Let us know your favourite fantasy film or series in the comments!

