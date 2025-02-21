There are many things to consider while planning a food date with the gang. Some of those concerns centre around the vibes of the restaurant, the taste of food, and, of course, photogenic spots within the eatery perfect to post on the ‘gram! If this is your concern, you’ve found the solution! Here are some eateries in Vizag that serve up good food and vibe as well!

1. Maaya

Maaya is the place for spicy, bold, and flavour-packed Andhra tastes. Dishing out varieties of food items that speak of the cuisine our forefathers enjoyed, this place serves up nostalgia-inducing flavours.

Aside from their mouthwatering food, the interior has a unique vibe and decor. With Mediterranean-style seating spaces, green instalments and potted plants, this restaurant packs a Mediterranean dining arena with soft lighting. There are many picture-worthy spots in the restaurant for a mini photo shoot before or after dining.

Location: Isukathota

2. Ours Space Restaurant

This newly opened restaurant is bringing back the tradition of dining with a traditional banana leaf. Every dish is served with a promise of quality. Ours Space Restaurant has vibrant decor along with mouthwatering food in one destination! Designed around a shipment container by the waves, this concept is executed beautifully, with floating umbrellas and a great seating arrangement.

There is outdoor, indoor, and rooftop seating available, making it a versatile spot for having good food. The restaurant is famous for its flavorful Chitti Muttuayala Biriyani, Royal Chicken that has a spicy kick to it, and also some authentic food items like Mudha papu pachi pulusu combination loved by many.

Location: Pedda Waltair

3. Upland Bistro

This place needs no introduction. Packing a stunning and Pinteresty interior, dim lighting, and classic playlists blasting in the background, Upland Bistro is a great place for friends to hang out and click cute pictures.

The restaurant exudes a high-rise, upland vibe with premium seating, while a striking wall installation of kitchen utensils serves as its signature design element.

The restaurants offer delicious fixes of Continental, Mexican, and Italian cuisines that are simply finger-licking good!

Location: Ram Nagar

4. Horizon @ The Dolphin Hotel

Horizon is one of those eateries in Vizag that has stood the test of time in the ever-changing restaurant industry, thanks to their dedication to appealing food and standard of service.

You can enjoy a panoramic view of the city while swaying to the live music performances and munching on delicious food. There are many classy spots within the restaurant for clicking pictures while basking in the soft golden light.

Location: Daba Garden Road

5. Barkaas

Barkaas is a restaurant that will transport you to the Middle East with its authentic flavours and food preparation. The restaurant blends Middle Eastern architecture with a modern twist, offering a pleasant experience for visitors. There is both mandi seating and rooftop seating available.

The restaurant is aesthetically pleasing, with classy seating arrangements and a pleasant atmosphere, making it a perfect backdrop for some aesthetic pictures. The restaurant lights up beautifully at night, too, so you can get some equally good post-sunset shots.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

6. Dumont Creamery

This creamery serves up some of the most delicious ice-creams, popsicles, ice-cream cakes, sundaes, and milkshakes. Furthermore, it has a comforting ambience with wall art and wood interiors. This is a great hang-out spot for birthdays or a round of ice cream after a hearty meal.

Dumont Creamery has many ice cream flavours and brownies, making it a perfect place for sweet-tooth lovers!

Location: Chinna Waltair

With these Instagram-worthy eateries in Vizag, your next plan with friends is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Get together with your gang and head to these places for a good time!

