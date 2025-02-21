It’s the weekend, meaning you can stream your favourite movies and shows to your heart’s content. But if you’re looking for something new, you’re bound to find your match in this list of latest OTT releases, which are packed with crime, action, love, mystery and more. Go ahead and get your ultimate fix of entertainment with these 6 new OTT releases that have got the internet talking:

1. CID (Netflix)

The iconic trio of Indian action procedural series is back! ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet and Daya along with the doctors and scientists at the Crime Investigation Department are gracing the digital screens to solve the trickiest and most complicated cases!

Why watch: As children, we grew up watching this iconic show! That is all the more the reason to watch this, besides the gripping plot behind each crime, and the elaborate investigation that is shown in each episode.

Releasing date: February 21st

2. Oops! Ab Kya? (JioHotstar)

Roohi’s life turns upside down after she finds out that she is pregnant after an accident occurred during her visit to the hospital. And the baby’s father is her boss. This revelation throws Roohi’s personal, love and workplace life into complete chaos, leading to several conflicts with her boyfriend.

Watch Roohi as she navigates through fate’s unpredictable plan while staying sane.

Why watch: This series is an adaptation of the famous Jane the Virgin which is known for its quirky comedy and heart-touching moments which teach many life lessons, making it a must-watch!

Release date: February 20th

3. Daaku Maharaaj (Netflix)

After his years of vigilante rebellion, Daaku Maharaaj needs to extend his protection towards a young girl in the clutches of danger. Watch this brave journey as Daaku Maharaaj confronts dangerous enemies while keeping his identity hidden.

Why watch:

This action drama film is the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, thanks to the action sequences and stellar performance of the cast. Daaku Maharaaj will rule your watchlist for its interesting plotline and unique filmography.

Release date: February 21st

4. Crime Beat (Zee 5)

Abhishek is an aspiring journalist in search of a story which might get him recognition as the best crime journalist. But getting there is a narrow path, lidded with corruption, crime, betrayal, politics and the wrath of a particular fugitive gangster named Binny.

Can Abhishek survive long enough to grasp the power of being the best crime journalist?

Why to watch: Suspense is always a welcome genre for people these days. Abhishek is a character that everyone will root for, because he is hardworking and always fails to get appreciation for the work he has done. This gripping thriller crime series will surely make you say: one more episode!

Release date: February 21st

5. Surface Season Two (Apple TV+)

The psychological thriller, Surface is back with more answers and drama. After the first season revolved around Sophie getting her memories back, this season is much different. Sophie, with her latest answer about her identity, will now venture into the dangerous claws of one of the most influential families in London.

Why to watch: The truth lies beneath the surface as Sophie walks down a familiar path that is full of deceit, lies and something more sinister that is hiding the truth. After more than three years of suspense, the series has returned with the answers for those who are curious and have time to spare!

Release date: February 21st

6. Macro Telugu Cut (Aha)

Avenging a loved one takes the centre seat in this movie as Marco seeks out the killer of his blind foster brother, Victor. Marco slowly descends into the mad world of brutality, discovering uncanny truths and deception at every corner.

Why to watch: This is the ninth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, which is now released in Telugu dub. Now, fans can watch this action masterpiece in the comfort of their home!

Release date: February 21st

These OTT releases have got everyone glued to their screens this weekend! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn and snuggle into the comfort of your room to binge-watch these entertaining releases!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.