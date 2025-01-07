Having a bad day (or a bad phase in life)? Need to ugly cry? Can’t afford therapy? Congratulations, you’re the target audience for this list of sad must-watch movies that will only further contribute to your emotional destruction. Whether your love life’s a mess, a cat ignored you, or you’re just having a rough time, these films will be sure to squeeze a good few tears out of you and continue to keep you down. All the best!

1. Atonement

When Briony, an aspiring writer, misinterprets a moment of passion between her sister and her lover, Robbie, jealousy drives her to accuse Robbie of a crime he didn’t commit. The fallout is a heartbreaking tale of love torn apart by misunderstanding and war, leading to lives filled with regret, guilt, and separation. Atonement will leave you haunted by the consequences of a single lie.

2. Grave Of The Fireflies

This animated masterpiece chronicles the harrowing journey of two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, as they try to survive in war-torn Japan during World War II. Facing starvation, loss, and loneliness, their story is a poignant reminder of the cost of war and the fragility of innocence. Be warned: this one’s a guaranteed tearjerker.

3. Schindler’s List

A powerful true story set during the Holocaust, Schindler’s List follows Oskar Schindler, a German businessman, as he tries to save his Jewish workers from the horrors of concentration camps. With gut-wrenching scenes that depict the unimaginable cruelty of the Holocaust, this film is as heart-shattering as it is historically significant.

4. The Lovely Bones

Told from the perspective of Susie, a 14-year-old girl murdered by her neighbor, this film explores the pain of a family grieving her loss while Susie remains in purgatory, unable to move on. As she watches her family struggle and her killer roam free, the story unfolds as a haunting exploration of grief, loss, and helplessness.

5. A Star Is Born

This modern classic follows Jackson, a musician battling his personal demons, and Ally, a rising star he helps launch into fame. Their love story is as beautiful as it is tragic, unraveling under the weight of addiction and self-destruction. A Star Is Born is a rollercoaster of emotions that’ll leave you shattered by its finale.

6. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Set in the 18th century, this stunning tale of forbidden love follows Marianne, a painter, and Heloise, the woman she’s commissioned to paint. As they fall deeply in love, their romance is constrained by societal expectations and duty. Poetic, tender, and deeply emotional, this film captures the beauty and tragedy of love that can never be.

7. The Fox And The Hound

Childhood friendships are pure, but what happens when life gets in the way? Tod, a fox, and Copper, a hound, form an unlikely bond that’s tested as they grow older and societal expectations pull them apart. This animated classic is a bittersweet exploration of friendships that aren’t meant to last.

8. One Day

Dexter and Emma meet every year on July 15 to catch up and share their lives. Over two decades, their bond deepens, hinting at the romance we all hope for—until life takes a devastating turn. What starts as a charming love story will leave you utterly shattered by the end.

All jokes aside, we hope these sad must-watch movies help you release some pent-up emotions (in the worst possible way). Make sure to grab your tissues and a comfort blanket to sob into before you press play!

