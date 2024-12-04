There’s something exciting about a movie that plays on emotions like fear and suspense. These films have the ability to seriously mess with your mind and disconnect you from reality. If you’re the type to enjoy a mind-bending element in your entertainment, here are 7 psychological thrillers to watch that you will love and hate:

1. Se7en

Detectives Somerset, a seasoned veteran, and Mills, a passionate newcomer, join forces to track down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his twisted inspiration for murder.

2. Mother!

A poet and his wife live a quiet life in a remote, restored house. Their peace is shattered when unexpected visitors arrive, setting off a chain of shocking and chaotic events.

3. Memento

Leonard Shelby, an ex-insurance investigator, suffers from short-term memory loss. Using cryptic tattoos and handwritten notes, he obsessively hunts the man he believes murdered his wife—the last memory he has.

4. Sorry To Bother You

Cassius Green, a telemarketer, discovers a unique trick to climb the corporate ladder. However, his ambition soon isolates him from his loved ones and leads him down an unsettling path.

5. Black Swan

Nina, a dedicated ballerina, secures the role of the White Swan in Swan Lake. But as the artistic director considers Lily for the role, Nina’s pursuit of perfection spirals into psychological torment.

6. Oldboy

In this gripping South Korean masterpiece, a man is inexplicably imprisoned for years. Upon his release, he’s given money, a phone, and clothes—and an ultimatum to uncover his captor’s identity or face an even graver punishment.

7. Triangle

After a yachting accident, a group of friends boards an abandoned cruise ship, seeking safety. What follows is a tense game of survival as a relentless stranger begins hunting them down.

So, grab a comfort pillow to hug, a snack to munch on, and get started with these must-watch psychological thrillers! Comment below and let us know if they meet your expectations.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.