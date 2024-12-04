There’s something exciting about a movie that plays on emotions like fear and suspense. These films have the ability to seriously mess with your mind and disconnect you from reality. If you’re the type to enjoy a mind-bending element in your entertainment, here are 7 psychological thrillers to watch that you will love and hate:
1. Se7en
Detectives Somerset, a seasoned veteran, and Mills, a passionate newcomer, join forces to track down a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his twisted inspiration for murder.
2. Mother!
A poet and his wife live a quiet life in a remote, restored house. Their peace is shattered when unexpected visitors arrive, setting off a chain of shocking and chaotic events.
3. Memento
Leonard Shelby, an ex-insurance investigator, suffers from short-term memory loss. Using cryptic tattoos and handwritten notes, he obsessively hunts the man he believes murdered his wife—the last memory he has.
4. Sorry To Bother You
Cassius Green, a telemarketer, discovers a unique trick to climb the corporate ladder. However, his ambition soon isolates him from his loved ones and leads him down an unsettling path.
5. Black Swan
Nina, a dedicated ballerina, secures the role of the White Swan in Swan Lake. But as the artistic director considers Lily for the role, Nina’s pursuit of perfection spirals into psychological torment.
6. Oldboy
7. Triangle
After a yachting accident, a group of friends boards an abandoned cruise ship, seeking safety. What follows is a tense game of survival as a relentless stranger begins hunting them down.
So, grab a comfort pillow to hug, a snack to munch on, and get started with these must-watch psychological thrillers! Comment below and let us know if they meet your expectations.
