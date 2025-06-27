Ever opened an anime, scrolled through the episode count, and instantly felt tired? You’re not alone. Not everyone craves those never-ending shows that drag on for years without a proper ending. Luckily, there are plenty of anime shows that don’t demand a year-long commitment yet still deliver unforgettable stories in just a handful of episodes. Here are six brilliant short anime you can binge-watch in one go.

1. Odd Taxi

Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Slice of Life, Crime

Episodes: 13

Odokawa, a grumpy and socially awkward taxi driver, ferries strange passengers around a city full of secrets. Beneath its quirky, animal-faced characters lies a razor-sharp mystery involving a missing girl, which unfolds while he is driving his taxi. The show is packed with a web of interconnected stories. Every line matters. Every glance hides a clue.

2. Death Parade

Genre: Psychological, Supernatural, Drama

Episodes: 12

In Death Parade, when people die, they don’t go to heaven or hell. Instead, they arrive at a mysterious bar run by Decim, an emotionless arbiter. Here, they must play disturbing games that expose their true nature. Their fate hangs on the two outcomes, reincarnation or being cast into the void. A dark, philosophical journey that questions the meaning of life and judgment.

3. Erased (Boku Dake ga Inai Machi)

Genre: Mystery, Psychological, Supernatural, Thriller, Drama

Episodes: 12

Satoru Fujinuma has an unexplained ability called “Revival,” which sends him back moments before a tragedy to stop it. But when his mother is murdered, he’s suddenly thrown 18 years into the past, back to his childhood, to solve a kidnapping case that changed his life forever. A gripping blend of thriller and emotional drama that sticks with you long after it ends, making it one of the best short anime shows to watch.

4. Parasyte: The Maxim

Genre: Action, Horror, Psychological, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Episodes: 24

Alien parasites have invaded Earth, taking over human brains. One parasite fails to fully infect teenager Shinichi and ends up living inside his right hand. Now, both must coexist and battle other parasites, questioning what it truly means to be human.

5. Steins; Gate

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Romance

Episodes: 24

Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, and his team accidentally discover a way to send messages to the past. What starts as a harmless experiment quickly spirals into a terrifying struggle against the consequences of altering time. A slow-burn thriller that explodes into an emotionally charged, mind-bending masterpiece.

6. Cowboy Bebop

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Space Western, Drama

Episodes: 26

Spike Spiegel and his crew of bounty hunters drift through the galaxy aboard the Bebop, taking odd jobs and running from their pasts. A timeless space western that blends jazz, action, and existential reflection into a cinematic experience. Each episode feels like a standalone film, but together they weave a story about loneliness, freedom, and the weight of memory.

Whether it’s mystery, sci-fi, thriller, or drama, these shows deliver everything from depth, emotion, and impact, without wasting a minute. This list of short anime is perfect for when you want to watch quality over quantity.

