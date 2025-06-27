Devotional fervour marked Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra under the aegis of ISKCON temple, located at Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam on June 27.

Chants of Hare Krishna and Jai Jagannath rented the air as the yatra passed through the thoroughfares of the city. Cultural dance troupes performed during the yatra amid bhajans adding grandeur to the annual event.

The deities of Lord Jagannath, accompanied by Subhadra Devi and Lord Balabhadra, were beautifully decorated with a variety of flowers and placed on a special chariot. The grand procession began after Mataji Nitaisevini broking a coconut and ceremoniously sweping in front of the chariot, symbolising humble service.

Visakhapatnam west MLA Ganababu graced the occasion and formally inaugurated the yatra.

The chariot procession began at GVMC Central Park and passed through Daba Gardens, Jagadamba Junction, and Ram Nagar Main Road, culminating at Gurajada Kalakshetram. Devotees along the route were offered prasadam as they witnessed the divine rath carrying Lord Jagannath.

At Gurajada Kalakshetram, special Vedic rituals were performed by temple priests for the deities.

Sambadas Prabhu, president of ISKCON, Visakhapatnam, explained the divine powers of Lord Jagannath, while Mataji Nitaisevini delivered a spiritual discourse for the devotees.

Devotees prepared and offered 1,008 varieties of prasadam, followed by mangala harati and flower offerings.

The cultural performances presented at Gurajada Kalakshetram captivated the audience, adding spiritual flavor to the celebration. Devotees, including spiritual leaders, in large numbers participated in the yathra. The entire Gurajada Kalakshetram reverberated with the divine chanting of Lord Jagannath. Other organisations in Visakhapatnam also organised Jagannath Rath Yatra processions.

