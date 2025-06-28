Visakhapatnam is one among the 50 cities selected globally as finalists for the prestigious Mayors Challenge 2025 of Bloomberg Philanthropies, an organisation which works to ensure better living for the greatest number of people by focusing on five key areas — the arts, education, the environment, government innovation, and public health.

According to a press note issued by the GVMC, the 6th edition of the competition is being held to promote innovative ideas from cities around the world. Out of the 630 cities from 99 countries that participated in the competition, only 50 cities from 33 countries have been selected as finalists.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is developing a model called “Prajamukhi – Urban Living Lab (V-PULL)” that is being developed with the participation of the public and is designed to cope with climate hazards such as rain, storms, and high temperatures. It focuses on locality and prioritises community-based hazard mapping, real-time data collection, and implementation of early warning systems.

As one of the finalists of Mayors Challenge 2025, the GVMC thinktank will participate in the Ideas Camp to be organised by Bloomberg Philanthropies in July 2025. Awards of $1 million each to the 25 finalist cities will be announced in January 2026.

“This recognition further strengthens our commitment to making our city a climate-safe and inclusive city, and through Prajamukhi – Urban Living Lab, we are co-creating solutions that save lives and livelihood with the participation of the people. It is not just about technology, it is about trust, collaboration and local spirit,” said Mayor P Srinivasa Rao.

