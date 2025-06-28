Authorities in Visakhapatnam have decided to constitute a dedicated task force to prevent the illegal export of ration rice through the city’s port. This decision comes after officials received credible information suggesting that rice meant for distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS) is being diverted for export.

The task force will comprise officials from the Civil Supplies Department, Revenue Department, Police, and the Port Authority. A high-level meeting led by District Collector is expected to be held soon to formalise its structure and operations.

Following alerts from the Ministry of Civil Supplies, raids were conducted at several container freight stations on 24 and 25 June 2025. These operations resulted in the seizure of 473 tonnes of rice, suspected to be PDS stock, that had reportedly been transported from Chhattisgarh to be shipped overseas via Visakhapatnam Port. Samples from the seized rice have been sent to a laboratory for verification.

District Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok stated that containers within the port premises were searched overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, leading to the massive haul. “We suspect this rice is part of the subsidised PDS supply meant for distribution to the underprivileged. If confirmed, strict action will be taken,” he added.

Officials suspect that since only fortified rice is distributed through PDS outlets in Andhra Pradesh, any regular ration rice being routed through the port for export could easily be identified and flagged.

The District Joint Collector warned that any individuals or firms found guilty of hoarding ration rice and facilitating its export from Visakhapatnam Port will face criminal proceedings under Section 6-A of the Essential Commodities Act.

