This Sunday is packed with exciting new ott releases across major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From action thrillers to quirky comedies and supernatural dramas, the lineup promises something for every mood. Whether you’re looking for suspenseful investigations, high-voltage action, or fun family entertainers, this week’s movies to watch have you covered. Let’s dive into the fresh arrivals:

1. Su From So

OTT Release Date: September 5

Where to Watch: JioHotsar

A heartfelt drama that follows the journey of Su, a young dreamer caught between tradition and ambition. The film beautifully explores themes of family, sacrifice, and identity, making it a moving watch for anyone who loves emotional storytelling.

2. Inspector Zende

OTT Release Date: September 5

Where to Watch: Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee takes the spotlight in this darkly comedic crime thriller. Blending sharp wit with gripping suspense, the story follows Inspector Zende as he navigates a maze of corruption and unexpected twists.

3. Confidence Queen

OTT Release Date: September 6

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A bold and inspiring drama that tells the story of a woman who rises against all odds to carve out her empire. With themes of resilience and empowerment, Confidence Queen is a refreshing watch for anyone seeking motivation.

4. Queen Mantis

OTT Release Date: September 5

Where to Watch: Netflix

This fantasy thriller brings a mythical insect queen to life, blending folklore, fantasy, and eerie suspense. With its unique storyline and stunning visuals, it’s one of the most intriguing new ott releases this week.

5. Bun Butter Jam

OTT Release Date: September 6

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A lighthearted family comedy revolving around love, misunderstandings, and food! Packed with humour and warmth, this film is the perfect pick if you’re in the mood for something breezy and fun.

This weekend’s new ott releases truly offer something for everyone, whether you’re after intense action, inspiring stories, or feel-good laughter. With so many exciting movies to watch, your Sunday binge session is sorted. Grab your popcorn, pick your favourites, and enjoy!

