The weekend is fast approaching us, which means it is time to update your watchlist for the weekend. OTT platforms have released many interesting titles to keep you occupied. Some of the well-known titles include The Runarounds where five teenagers sharing the same passion for music risk their career choices to pursue it, Highest 2 Lowest, where a renowned musician is threatened with his son’s life for a ransom, and The Paper, where the documentary crew who filmed The Office return with a new publishing house which is drowning in crisis. Refresh your watchlist for the weekend with Kannappa, Maalik, Locked, Task, and 6 new top OTT movies & series releases this week!

1. Pokémon Concierge season 1 part 2

The second part of this new stop-motion surrounds concierge Haru as she fit into her role, as she is no longer a rookie. Her progress and calm is thrown into chaos when she her ex-boyfriend Kent, checks in. Watch this series to see how Haru and her confidence transforms through heartfelt lessons and challenges.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming date: Streaming now

2. Maalik

A middle-aged man, Deepak becomes a feared gangster after he kills his father’s attackers. Rajkummar Rao stars in this phenomenal thriller, which paints the story of a man who rises above ranks in a gangster world.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming date: September 5th

3. Kannapa

Kannapa is the epic retelling of Thinnadu, a brave tribal warrior whose life takes a turn when he meets Lord Shiva and attains divine enlightenment. From there he transforms into Kannappa, a devote disciple of Shiva.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming date: September 5th

4. Locked (2025)

Eddie Barrish is a petty thief who attempts breaking into a luxury SUV car. After succeeding and gathering the stolen possessions, he turns to leave. But the car locks internally by the owner, Willian. He communicates to Eddie through the systems in the car, proclaiming to be a vigilante, and begins a psychological game. Will Eddie pull through?

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming date: September 5th

5. Confidence Queen

Con artists are often branded as sly monsters who steal from innocent people. But Yi-rang, James and Gu-ho are con artists who steal from the rich and never seek revenge. Watch this entertaining Korean drama where crime becomes a game and justice is revealed through a clever trick!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming date: September 6th

6. Task

Starring Mark Ruffalo this thrilling crime miniseries revolves around an FBI agent, Tom, who leads a Task Force to end a string of violent robberies, headed by an unsuspecting man.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming date: September 7th

Make sure entertainment is ever-present on your watchlist with Kannappa, Maalik, Locked, Task, and other top new top OTT movies & series releases this week! So, what are you waiting for? Gather some snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start binge-watching these flicks now!

