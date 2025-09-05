Visakhapatnam is preparing to host two major international maritime events, the International Fleet Review (IFR) and MILAN-2026, from February 15 to 20 next year. District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad chaired a review meeting with officials from the police, Navy, and other departments on Thursday to speed up the preparations.

The Collector directed officials to focus on city beautification, road and culvert upgrades, and other civic works, stressing that all infrastructure projects must be completed well in advance of the events. Special attention is being given to security, as the President and Vice-President of India are expected to attend, along with delegates from nearly 145 countries.

The event is scheduled to take place from February 14 to 24, 2026, during which participating countries will showcase their naval strength. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) last hosted IFR in Visakhapatnam in 2016, when around 70 warships from across the world took part. Then-President Pranab Mukherjee reviewed the international parade aboard INS Sumitra. IFR is a global naval exercise aimed at strengthening ties among international navies.

The upcoming edition of MILAN will also be part of the same week. MILAN-2024, held recently in Vizag, saw participation from 50 countries, serving as a platform for discussions on maritime security and global sea trade. This year, the number of countries participating in MILAN 2026 has nearly tripled to 145.

Officials said that IFR and MILAN 2026 will bring global attention to India’s naval capabilities and also drive large-scale civic improvements across Visakhapatnam. Development of roads, junctions, and beachfronts is being prioritized. Cultural programs showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s heritage are also being planned for the visiting delegates.

