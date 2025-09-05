As a significant boost to cancer treatments in Vizag, the POWERGRID CSR initiative has launched AP’s first advanced, state-of-the-art ring gantry-based linear accelerator, or LINAC machine, at the HomiBhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Aganumpudi, Vizag.

The machine was inaugurated by directors of POWERGRID, Dr Yatindra Dwivedi (personnel) and Shri Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra (projects). Others present for the inauguration include Dr Umesh Mahant Shetty, Director at HBCH&RC, other independent directors from POWERGRID such as Shri Shiv Tapasya Paswan, Shri Rohit Vaswani, and Smt Sajal Jha, and other officials from HBCH&RC.

The advanced radioactive therapy equipment is worth almost Rs 32 crore, and POWERGRID (Power Grid Corporation of India Limited), a Maharashtra Central Public Sector Enterprise, has donated the machine under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yatindra Dwivedi stated that AP’s first LINAC machine will be used for making quick and effective treatments for cancer patients. The patients will receive more sophisticated radiation therapy treatments such as total body irradiation, total marrow irradiation, and stereotactic radiation. Using this machine, underserved patients from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states, such as Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, can access high-quality and affordable cancer treatments. He also thanked POWERGRID for donating the valuable machine and for their generous cooperation.

