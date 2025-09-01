Aiming at a cancer-free society, the Andhra Pradesh government is initiating several measures to bring down the cases, according to Medical and Health Minister Satyaprasad. Speaking after inaugurating the comprehensive cancer centre at CSR block of KGH in Visakhapatnam on 1 September, the Minister said that oncology equipment worth Rs. 45 crore was provided to the hospital to extend advanced treatment to patients. Similarly, four cancer institutes were opened in the State, he said, and added that similar centres would be set up for every 50 km by 2031.

He warned the government doctors of severe action if they focused more on private practice, ignoring their duty. Action was taken against erring doctors in Vijayawada, Kurnool, and Rajamahendravaram. Next, it would be the turn of KGH, he said during the inauguration of the comprehensive cancer centre in KGH, Visakhapatnam.

Satyaprasad also inaugurated the DEXA machine at the endocrinology wing of the hospital.

Local MLAs Vishnukumar Raju and Vamsikrishna Srinivas and officials were present.

