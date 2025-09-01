The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is moving ahead with plans to set up a 100 MLD (Megalitres per day) desalination plant in Vizag to ease the city’s growing water stress. The project is expected to primarily cater to industrial demand, thereby reducing pressure on domestic water supply.

A recent stakeholder meeting brought together GVMC, Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure and Asset Management Limited (APUIAML), and Israel-based IDE Technologies, to discuss feasibility and project components. Officials said that a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued soon to start the desalination plant project in Vizag.

The plant, estimated to cost around Rs 1,200 crore, will be taken up under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. While private companies will fund the project, GVMC will provide land and extend support for execution. Around 25 acres have been estimated to build the different facilities, including storage and road infrastructure.

In a bid to make the initiative environmentally sustainable, GVMC plans to power the desalination plant in Vizag through a 20 MW solar grid. IDE Technologies, which has executed large-scale desalination projects such as a 400 MLD plant in Mumbai and a 60 MLD plant in Tamil Nadu, will serve as the technical partner.

Currently, GVMC diverts a portion of fresh water to industries, but with industrial demand already exceeding 500-600 MLD and expanding further, the new plant is expected to free up potable water for domestic supply. Areas such as Madhurawada, which face critical shortages during summer, stand to benefit once domestic water is conserved for residential use.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg confirmed that the first phase will focus on supplying desalinated water to industries, and to reduce the domestic water supply for industrial use.

