Srujana Devi was crowned Miss Visakhapatnam 2025 at the Miss India City Finale, an event organised by Forever Star India at Novotel, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. Organisers say that Dr. Srujana won the hearts of the judges through her compassion, elegance, and intelligence, and won the title.

Dr. Srujana Devi will now be featured on Google as Miss Visakhapatnam 2025, an ode to her achievement that also adds to her digital legacy. The national grand finale will occur in Jaipur, featuring the top three contestants from each state competing for the title. Srujana Devi is being groomed by Meenakshi Anantram, founder of Razzmatazz, who has mentored actors and models such as Celina Jaitley and Shobitha Dhulipala.

Forever Star India is the largest online platform that organises national-level tournaments and award shows. Boosting confidence and self-belief, this is India’s premier platform for celebrating talent, beauty, and achievement. Forever Star India’s mission is to inspire talent from lesser-known regions of India and provide them with the essential training and resources to showcase their skills. Along with the recognition provided by Google, contestants can enhance their personal and professional careers.

Also read: CM to attend maritime and logistics summit in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.