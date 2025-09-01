Visakhapatnam will be hosting the two-day East Coast Maritime and Logistics Summit on 2 and 3 September. To be held at the Novotel hotel in the city, the summit will focus on issues like sustainable logistics, digital transformation, blue economy, and development of a talent pool. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will grace the event as the chief guest. He will be arriving in the city at 2 p.m. on 2 September, as per the latest Vizag news.

The Maritime and Logistics summit, to be attended by port authorities, terminal operators, freight forwarders, customs agents, policymakers, and logistics professionals, will also focus on port infrastructure, cargo growth, and trade facilitation. It will highlight key developments at eastern ports, including Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam, and Chennai. Terminal modernisation and hinterland connectivity to unlock the corridor’s full potential will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi and Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok reviewed arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister.

They inspected the helipad at the Coastal Battery and discussed the security arrangements. Later, they reviewed the arrangements at Novotel hotel.

