In a tragic incident, two persons died and six others suffered injuries when a Scorpio vehicle rammed into a crowd during the Ganesh idol immersion at Chintalaveedhi in Paderu mandal of ASR district, Vizag, on the night of 31 August.

The deceased were identified as K Sitharam (60) and G Kondababu (50).

Three of the injured persons were shifted to KGH for better treatment.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the driver, who was said to be in a drunken state, lost control of the vehicle.

Irate locals beat up the driver and handed him over to the police.

In a similar incident in Narasapuram mandal of West Godavari district, four persons died when they were run over by a tractor. The deceased were part of a Ganesh immersion rally.

