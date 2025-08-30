“I don’t want those who consider politics as a business in the party. Jana Sena needs those who have a fighting spirit and a zeal to serve society,” said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan while addressing a huge gathering of Jana Sainiks at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 30 August.

To prepare such a cadre, Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, announced a roadmap, making the party’s policy loud and clear. “After identifying the strong and able workers, the party will help them travel from ‘membership to leadership,'” said the actor-turned-politician amid cheers.

Announcing a new drive, ‘Trishul’, the Jana Sena chief said: “Hereafter, I will personally monitor the party activities at the mandal level. Party workers will have direct access to the party high command, and they can interact with senior leaders in the party.” As a part of it, a new membership drive would be launched after Dasara, he said.

Recalling the 12-year struggle to reach the present position, Pawan Kalyan said he was harassed several times and had faced threats. “Despite all, we fought and emerged victorious. Many ridiculed me and my ideologies when JSP was floated. Jana Sainiks replied them with 100 per cent strike rate by winning all the seats contested,” he said proudly.

Underlining the women role in politics, he said in a lighter vein: “Besides going to ‘perantalu (women-centric functions), women should also wage battles.”

Pawan Kalyan claimed that many from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha were showing interest in joining the party.

Party activists from different parts of the State and also from neighbouring States attended the ‘Senatho Senani’ public meeting in large numbers.

