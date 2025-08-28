In the latest Visakhapatnam news, the AP Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Jana Sena party, Pawan Kalyan, will be staying in the city from 28 August 2025 for the Senatho Senani meetings.

As an effort to reach the common people and hear their issues, the Jana Sena party leader is taking the necessary steps. The Senatho Senani meetings will be held in Visakhapatnam for three days, where Pawan Kalyan will interact with the people and workers. According to reports, people from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will attend the meetings on a large scale. The party leaders have looked after the arrangements for the meetings.

During the meetings, Pawan Kalyan will discuss the political and welfare developments that have been implemented by the alliance government. On 29 August, he will select 10 people working in each assembly constituency since the inception of the party and speak to them regarding various issues.

Paying an ode to the heritage of North Andhra, cultural programs will be held on the same night. The venues of the meetings will be the Municipal Stadium and the YMCA Hall on Beach Road. The party leaders also state that a huge public meeting will be held at Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Stadium on 30 August.

The leader of Jana Sena party, Pawan Kalyan, will hold these Senatho Senani meetings to rejuvenate the spirits of the workers and officials. It is also another way of discussing new strategies and formulating future plans. The party leaders are expressing their joy that Pawan Kalyan is dedicating time towards inspiring the Jana Sainiks.

