It will be a day of hectic activity in Visakhapatnam on 29 August as three popular leaders will take part in a slew of programmes in the city.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit the city on the day to participate in different events, while Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be in the city as a part of their three-day trip.

The Chief Minister will attend the food manufacturing summit to be held at Novotel in the morning and take part in Griffin Networking meeting at Radisson’s resort in the afternoon. Besides, the Chief Minister will also participate in other programmes.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad inspected arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at the two venues on 27 August.

As a part of the party’s three-day ‘Senatho Senani’ programme, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is in the city. On the second day of the interaction with the partymen, he will discuss the issues in parliamentary constituencies. State leaders of the party are taking part in the sessions.

Apart from CM Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will attend a number of programmes on 29 August as a part of his three-day tour of Visakhapatnam from 28 to 30 August. Besides taking part in development activities, Lokesh will also hold review meetings with officials and interact with the partymen.

