The Anakapalle police have cracked the mystery behind the suspicious death of a woman whose burnt body was discovered at an isolated spot in Batajangalapalem under Sabbavaram Police Station limits on August 14. What initially appeared to be an unidentified case of homicide near Visakhapatnam turned out to be a murder by the victim’s daughters and brother-in-law, over long-standing disputes and personal grudges.

Police arrested the woman’s brother-in-law and her elder daughter – both residents of Kurmannapalem – while her younger daughter, a minor, was sent to a juvenile home. Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha explained that several police teams had been deployed to examine CCTV footage and call data records, with some teams even sent to neighbouring districts and Odisha to track leads.

The victim was identified as B Santhu, 37, a native of Ganjam district in Odisha, who had been residing in Kurmannapalem and working at a supermarket. Her parents, who came from Odisha, confirmed her identity after recognising jewellery recovered from the body. A key breakthrough in the investigation came from CCTV footage showing Muralidhar purchasing petrol in containers at a petrol pump, which matched the method used to set the body on fire.

Investigators found that Santhu had been living separately due to strained relations within her family. Her husband, who works in Qatar, had previously been accused of harassment in a complaint she filed at the Duvvada police station. Over the years, her relationship with her daughters had also worsened, with frequent arguments. Muralidhar, too, had his own resentments, accusing her of misusing money from property sales and tarnishing the family’s reputation.

The events took a turn on 13 August when Santhu’s younger daughter returned from her hostel and began staying with her mother. On checking her phone, she allegedly found questionable photographs and multiple call records, which she shared with her elder sister and the victim’s brother-in-law. Already harbouring resentment, the latter used the discovery to influence the girls, telling them that their mother had disgraced the family.

That night, the three of them allegedly strangled Santhu while she was asleep. They later took the body to the isolated spot at Batajangalapalem and set it ablaze using petrol. SP Tuhin Sinha praised DSP Parawada Sub-Division Vishnu Swaroop, Sabbavaram Inspector Ramachandra Rao, and the police teams for their coordinated efforts in solving this murder case near Visakhapatnam and bringing the culprits to justice.

Also read: Visakhapatnam ELS launches ‘Kavach’ Train Collision Avoidance System

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.