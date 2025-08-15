The body of a possibly-murdered woman, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was discovered partially burnt in a secluded spot near Batajangalapalem under Sabbavaram police station limits, close to Visakhapatnam, on 14 August 2025. Her identity remains unknown, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary reports of the incident, which occurred on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, indicate that the victim’s hands and legs were bound, raising strong suspicion that the woman was murdered. Locals believe she may have been killed before her body was set ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence. There are also unconfirmed rumours that the woman might have been pregnant, but police have stated that this can only be verified after the autopsy.

A special investigation team has been constituted to probe the case. Investigators are also checking missing persons records from the surrounding districts in a bid to identify the deceased.

Woman drowns in sea; rescuer missing in Visakhapatnam

In a separate incident on the same day, a woman from Hyderabad drowned after entering RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. She had come to the city with another person to attend a wedding. While the woman’s companion, who also went into the sea with her, was rescued by a police constable, she could not be saved.

Witnessing the incident, a young man from Odisha attempted to rescue her but was swept away by strong tidal waves and has since gone missing. Visakhapatnam police have launched an extensive search operation for the youth.

Of the two tourists from Hyderabad, one survived, while the woman lost her life. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

