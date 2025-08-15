On 14 August 2025, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Dr Shankhabrata Bagchi announced that nearly ten months after its launch, the Jyotirgamaya program is taking shape and moving Visakhapatnam closer to the goal of becoming a beggar-free city. Speaking at a meeting in the Police Conference Hall on Thursday, the commissioner said the program aims to provide shelter to the homeless and guide them towards a dignified life.

Explaining the name, he said ‘Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya’ means “a journey from darkness to light,” adding that he was deeply moved by the sight of people forced to beg on the streets. Every person should have the opportunity to live with dignity, he said.

The program, led by Control Room Inspector Hussain, Harbor CI Simhadri Naidu, Special Branch CI Tirupati Rao, CI Chappa Prasad (VR), and inspectors from all city police stations, has so far identified 243 beggars. Each was given a haircut, a bath, new clothes, and food. Of these, 45 were found to be in good health and reunited with their families. Nine individuals with mental health issues were admitted to the Government Mental Health Hospital, while the remaining 189 were sent to various rehabilitation centers.

Looking ahead, the Commissioner said that employment opportunities and permanent shelter will be provided for those unable to work. He added that similar support will be extended to transgendered persons and to those released from prison so they can rebuild their lives.

Calling this just the first step, he appealed to donors in Visakhapatnam to come forward and support the Jyotirgamaya program, so more service programs can be undertaken. The Commissioner also thanked the police personnel and volunteers whose efforts made the initiative a success and brought the city closer to becoming beggar-free.

